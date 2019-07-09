Emily’s Noon Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Patchy fog then plenty of sun, warm but less humid, Highs 86-88.WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with stray PM showers, very warm, Highs 87-90.THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms likely, Highs 84-86.FRIDAY: Sunshine returns, dry, less hot and humid, Highs 81-83.SATURDAY: Sunny skies and staying dry, very warm, Highs 85-88.SUNDAY: Partly sunny, dry with heat/humidity ramping up, Highs 86-89.MONDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon storms developing, Highs 86-89.