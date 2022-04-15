Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – There is an elevated risk for brush fires today across Ohio and West Virginia.

The counties with the highest risk include Noble and Monroe county across Ohio as well Tyler and Wetzel county in West Virginia.

A combination of dry air and gusty winds will result in an elevated fire danger this afternoon and evening.

Relative humidity values (amount of water vapor present in air) will be low, in the 20/30 percentile range.

Current relative humidity values.

Windy conditions will also be a factor this afternoon that could spread fire if it does develop. For a look at the days Wind Advisory, click here.

Heed local burning ordinances.

West Virginia law prohibits burning in the Spring from 7 AM to 5 PM March 1 through May 31.

Ohio law prohibits burning in the Spring from 6 AM to 6 PM March 1 through May 31.