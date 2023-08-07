WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined much of the area in a slight risk (2/5) and part of the area in an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for severe thunderstorms throughout the day on Monday.

SPC has much of the Valley in A slight risk with Wetzel and Tyler counties in an enhanced

We will see multiple rounds of storms throughout the day. The first round of activity comes this morning along a warm front. This time frame will be 6am-8am, with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and breezy conditions likely.

Predictors look at this morning and this afternoon.

Our second and main round of activity comes for the afternoon. Best chance for storms will be 1pm-4pm. These will be storms behind the warm front and ahead of the cold front. This will allow for extra lift throughout the afternoon will allow for a battle ground of activity between very warm and sticky conditions with cooler and drier air.

Possible Impacts from storms throughout the day

As with any storm, heavy downpours and gusty winds will be our main concern. So make sure to watch out for ponding on roadways and watch for rising streams, as these storms will likely contain lots of rain and moisture.

Thanks to large amounts of moisture in the atmosphere our hail threat remains pretty low, but that leads to an enhanced risk for damaging winds all throughout the day.

Tornado threat for along and south of I-70 this afternoon

Thanks to large amounts of shear and upward rotation in the atmosphere a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. That threat though remains for along I-70 and south.

This system and storms are being very closely monitored and the StormTracker 7 Weather team will have updates online, on air, and on social media all throughout the day.