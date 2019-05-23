The Ohio Valley gears up for severe weather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The same weather system that has brought the Midwest severe weather is now shifting our way. Expect a line of showers and storms later this morning until noon, then another round is likely in the warmest part of the day or mid-afternoon.

Most of our counties are under a slight risk, but Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, and Wetzel counties are under an enhanced risk for severe storms. The main threats are damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, hail, and a slim chance for an isolated tornado.

The stronger storms are most likely to fire up afternoon through evening. Stay safe and weather aware today.

