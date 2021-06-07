Enjoy summer but be careful with heat stroke and heat exhaustion

(WTRF) This is definitely an early taste of summer for residents across the Ohio Valley.

If you’re not careful, however, these hot humid conditions could be dangerous.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, heat stroke kills many people each year. Local health officials say it’s important to know the warning signs of heat-related illnesses.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include lightheadedness and fatigue. If left untreated, they could lead to a heat stroke which requires immediate medical attention

Dr. Milton of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital says some ways to prevent heat related illness include wearing light colored clothes, as well as a hat. Also he says to avoid alcohol and limit strenuous activity.