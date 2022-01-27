Even colder this morning, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Starting the day off with lots of sunshine but clouds will quickly move in this afternoon. There will also be some snow showers and flurries starting this evening. It will mainly be a coating up to an inch of snow. This will be lighter than any of the accumulating snowfall events we have had this season. The day will also begin as one of the coldest so far, but will eventually warm up to 32 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some flurries or light snow showers in the morning. Those will end in the early afternoon. High of 27.

Saturday: Much colder once again with the morning starting off frigid and a high of 19 degrees. We will get a mix of both sunshine and clouds for the day.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 28.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 34.

Tuesday: Starting off partly cloudy with clouds building in through the day. Warmer with a high of 44.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and snow showers. Much warmer with a high of 47.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler