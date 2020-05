Evening showers then gradually clearing later on Sunday

7-Day Forecast

SUNDAY: AM showers and a couple thunderstorms possible, isolated flooding possible, showers likely in southern counties all day, Highs 67-70.MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, Highs around 60.TUESDAY: More clouds, should remain dry, Highs 61-63.WEDNESDAY: Chance showers, mostly cloudy, Highs 60-62.THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy, slight chance for showers later, Highs 57-59.FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with showers, Highs 58-60.SATURDAY: Cooling down, partly sunny, few showers may linger, Highs 54-56.