7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Happy August Ohio Valley! Unfortunately, the start of school will be here before we know. Not the popular opinion I know, but just had to be said. In terms of weather, it was not the greyest day, but we did have clouds. It wasn’t the most sun filled, but we sprinkled in a bit of sunshine. The morning hours were cool and comfortable before we started to see a return of the mugginess. Daytime highs were back in the lower 80s with dew point sitting in the upper 60s. It will not cool off much in terms of the heat, by mid-week we will get back in the upper 80s for daytime highs. Rain showers have held off for the most part, but we will see a return of the showers and potential thunderstorms later this evening as an upper-level system swings through. Most of the precip will be isolated in nature with not everyone seeing rainfall. This could lead to some patchy fog development tomorrow morning. Tonight, most of the rain will wrap up before midnight, with a stray shower or two early in the morning hours of Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s with a southwesterly wind around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Aside from some patchy fog in the morning, we will start the day a bit cloudier than others with a stray shower possible early in the morning. We will start to see clouds wane as we approach lunch tomorrow and head into the afternoon, thanks to high pressure building in. Daytime highs will be seasonable, maxing out in the mid to low 80s. It will stay feeling muggy, with feels like temperatures in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the midpoint of the new week. We will max out thermometers in the upper 80s. High pressure will keep the clouds at bay, but the heat around and high. Heat index values will likely approach the mid-90s.

THURSDAY: A return of filtered sunshine for the Ohio Valley as temperatures start to crank up. We will see daytime highs back in the upper 80s. Dew point temperatures will likely be back in the muggy category, which could make heat index values approach the mid-90s again. We have a chance of seeing some showers in the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with chances for rain in the forecast. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s. There will be a chance of seeing some thunderstorms in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly/mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some scattered showers thanks to an active upper air pattern.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with another dose of rain in the forecast. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: More clouds in the sky with warm and muggy air likely in the Ohio Valley. We could see a few scattered showers. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey