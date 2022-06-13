7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The first part of the day, even through the afternoon looked nice to be outside. Although if you were out, you probably experienced the high heat and oppressively muggy conditions. Daytime highs reached the upper 80s with dew point temperatures sitting in the 70s. That is a tropical air-mass that is parked over the Ohio Valley with it only going to get hotter as the days go on. As we head into the overnight hours, that is when the weather turns unsettled. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined Southeastern Ohio in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather or a three out of five on the severe weather scale. The Northern Panhandle and Southwestern Pennsylvania remain in a Slight Risk for severe weather, or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns include damaging wind gusts, the potential for large hail, downpours, and isolated tornadoes. The timeframe likely ranges from midnight to about 6 AM. The most important thing is that you have a way to get weather alerts if a dangerous situation starts to develop. Have the StormTracker7 app on your phone, enable emergency alerts, or go purchase a NOAA radio. Overnight low temps will be in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: As most of the heavy rain and storms wrap up by early morning, we will start to filter in a few pockets of sunshine behind partly cloudy skies. Another very warm day is expected across the board, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s with heat index values likely to be in the mid to upper 90s. If you must work outdoors: take breaks in the shade, stay hydrated, do not forget about pets or infants in the cars or let them outside too long. If it is too warm for you, it is too warm for them to be outside. A stay pop-up shower is possible in the afternoon, but most should remain dry.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chances for spotty showers in the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 90s with heat index values likely to reach over 100 degrees. Dew point temperatures will likely be in the 70s again. Know the signs of heat related illness and be extremely careful if you must be out in the heat.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional chances for rain and storms. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Relief from the high heat and mugginess will come thanks to a cold front passing through. Expect a nice and dry day for our Friday.

FRIDAY: Partly/mostly sunny skies for the area with temperatures sitting in the mid to low 80s. It will feel more bearable to be outside.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and comfortable to describe the weather. Daytime highs will sit in the mid to upper 70s. If you want to plan outdoor activities, it will be a great day to do so, just remember to stay hydrated.

SUNDAY: Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads and farther figures across the Ohio Valley! In terms of the weather, crank up the grills and hangout by the pool. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny, with temperatures back on the climb. We will max out thermometers in the upper 70s to low 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey