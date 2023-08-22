WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As a dome of high pressure continues to build across the central United States, high heat will likely return to the Ohio Valley Thursday through Friday.

Excessive Heat Watch For Tyler and Pleasants Counties

The National Weather Service Office in Charleston, West Virginia has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Tyler and Pleasants Counties as well as much of Southern and Central Ohio. The Watch goes in effect on Thursday at noon and will run until 9:00 PM Thursday Evening.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that temperatures could push into the low 90’s in spots, with the heat index making the air feel like its over 100 degrees.

Heat Index for the rest of the week

With high heat and Feels Like Temperatures approaching 100 degrees make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids and if your outside for extended periods of time make sure to take breaks in the shade or AC when you can.

Never leave children or pets alone in your car with these hot temperatures. As temperatures inside your vehicle can reach over 100 after just 10 minutes and over 130 degrees after 60 minutes

Keep your pets in mind as well! If you cannot hold the back of your hand to the ground 7 seconds, it its too hot for your pets paws. Keep them inside in the AC or in grassy areas when you can.