Excessive rain, the potential for flooding, and breezy winds for the Ohio Valley today

Wheeling, WV – An active start to the new year is likely across the Ohio Valley. A complex weather system will bring potential hazards back into the area as Mother Nature does not know it is Winter. It will feel more like Spring today in terms of temperatures.



An area of low pressure and surface cold front will migrate through the Ohio Valley with rain activity that started late last night. Widespread, steady rain will develop and likely stick around for most of the day.

Marshall, Tyler, and Wetzel Co WV as well as Monroe Co OH are included in an Areal Flood Watch by the National Weather Service offices. That means excess runoff could pose an impact to travel if roads begin to flood. Stay vigilant on flooded streets and roads and never drive through them.

The system will bring upwards of 1-2″ of rain fall with locally higher amount possible. Areas of the Ohio Valley outlined in a slight risk for excessive rain. That is mainly for areas south of I-70.

There is also a risk for a few storms. The updated severe storm risk only outlines the southern half of Tyler Co in a Marginal Risk or a one out of five. There will be pockets of steady rain in the afternoon. Be mindful of ponding on the roadways.

