WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Multiple rounds of showers and storms will likely move through the Ohio Valley for our Monday. This mixed with already saturated grounds can easily lead to water build ups and the potential for Flash Flooding.

SPC Flash Flood Outlook for Monday

The National Weather Service Office out of Pittsburgh has outlined much of the area in a Slight Risk (2/4) for excessive Rainfall on Monday.

A cold front is set to move through the valley later on this evening, but out ahead of it is multiple large pockets of showers and storms that will likely produce heavy to torrential downpours. Showers and storms will come in waves all throughout the day. A few showers will be possible during the mornings hours with the bulk of activity come between 3-5pm then again 6-9pm.

Predictor Timing out Storms Monday afternoon and Evening

1-3 inches of rainfall is expected all across the valley. This will easily lead to water build ups on roadways, ponding in your yard, run off going down hills, and will easily allow streams and creaks to rise.

If you live by a stream make sure to keep an eye on its level throughout the day. If your out and about on the roads this afternoon, and you see standing water on the roadways, DO NOT try and drive through it! Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drawn”.

This is a developing situation so the StormTracker 7 Weather team will continue to provide updates on Air, on-line, and on social media.