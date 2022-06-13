Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Impressive upper-level ridging (warm, moist air aloft) will start to shift and slide it’s way into the Ohio Valley as we head into mid-week.

A look at the upper-level air pattern for Wednesday.

Southwesterly winds at the surface and in the upper-levels of the atmosphere will draw in hot and muggy air into our region. Daytime highs will likely sit in the upper 80s to low 90s, with heat index values nearing the triple digits.

Forecast Heat Index values for the next few days.

What to know in the heat:

Anytime dew point temperatures exceed 60 degrees, it is harder for your body to cool itself down or sweat. The additional moisture in the air does not allow the sweat to evaporate off your skin, since evaporation is a cooling process, we can’t cool as efficiently when its muggy outside.

Tips for heat safety.

Use the seven second rule to see if it is safe for pets to walk. If you cannot keep your hand on the pavement/asphalt for longer than seven seconds, then it is too hot for your pets.

Stay cool and take breaks if you are outdoors for an extended period of time. Make sure you stay hydrated, since it will be quicker for your body to become dehydrated.

Stay weather aware and prepared in the summer months, especially when it is going to be as warm as it will be the next few days.