Extremely hot and humid on Friday

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Patchy morning fog, then turning very hot and humid, feels like 104, Highs 92-95.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, extremely hot, feels like 105, Highs near 95.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, then a chance for showers and thunderstorms, Highs 89-91.

MONDAY: Morning showers, cooling down, partly cloudy, Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Trending drier, partly sunny skies, cool evening, Highs 77-79.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunshine and nice, Highs 80-82.

THURSDAY: Remaining mostly sunny, Highs 81-83.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler