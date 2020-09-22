Fall 2020 starts with seasonable weather conditions

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY (First Day of Fall): We are officially in Fall as of 9:31 A.M. EDT! The Autumnal Equinox officially starts this morning and equinox means equal day and night. Weather wise, we will start the day with a few patchy clouds and again some chilly temperatures. Grab a jacket if you have early morning endeavors. You will not need the jacket this afternoon for sunshine and seasonable temperatures are expected with highs around 71 degrees today. The dry pattern with no rain is expected to continue as well.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected and we will once again remain dry. Our last measured precipitation at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport was Sept 13. We will remain dry into the weekend. Highs today will be around 75-77.

THURSDAY: Looking into the ladder half of the work week, it looks like temperatures will start to climb as the upper levels of the atmosphere start to change and bring in a southern air-mass, raising the temperatures in the Northeast. There will be mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will be a tad warmer than average. Highs will be around 77-79.

FRIDAY: The weekend is looking warmer than average but still very nice looking. Partly cloudy skies are expected. Highs around 76-78.

SATURDAY: A very nice day to be outside and you will probably not need a jacket. It will certainly feel more like summer than fall. All day sunshine with temperatures expected to be near 74-76.

SUNDAY: Our first threat for rain returns to the forecast after an almost 2 week hiatus. Mostly cloudy skies are expected as well as a threat for some rain showers possible in the afternoon. Highs will be around 73-75.

MONDAY: The threat for rain will continue on into the next work week. Partly sunny skies are expected along with seasonable temperatures. Highs will be around 71-73.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey