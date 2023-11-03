WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It is that time of year when we gain an hour of sleep for one day, yet “lose” an hour of daylight in the evening, with it in turn going to the mornings.

I am talking about the “Fall-Back” that occurs on Sunday, November 5, at 2 a.m., when the clocks go back one hour.

Here is a breakdown of the sunrise and sunset times for the Ohio Valley over the next several days.

This means a return of Standard Time.

What items need to be turned back manually?

Items that you will physically need to turn back yourself include analog clocks, stove clocks, coffee pots, microwaves, car clocks, and alarm clocks.

Your phone, TV, and most analog clocks will automatically make the adjustment.