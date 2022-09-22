Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun for your first day of Fall. So expect to see some clouds and some sun throughout the day today. Dew points will drop throughout the day today so things are going to feel a lot more comfortable. High temperatures will be sitting in the mid 60’s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny for your Feel Good Friday. So its going to feel great and look great. High temperatures will be in the low 60’s.

Saturday: Some clouds as we begin the weekend. Partly Cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy for your Sunday and the second half of the weekend. A couple morning and then afternoon/evening showers are possible. High temperatures right around 70 degrees. Some areas in the upper 60’s and some areas seeing highs in the low 70’s.

Monday: Showers continue as we begin a new week. Mostly Cloudy with a couple showers likely. High temperatures sitting in the low 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy for your Tuesday, a couple spotty showers cannot be ruled out. High temperatures remaining in the low 60’s.

Wednesday: Some clouds hang around and temperatures cool for your Wednesday and the middle of the week. Partly Cloudy with high temperatures right around 60 degrees. Some areas could sit in the upper 50’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick