Fall brings rain showers

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers after 8 am, not as hot, Highs 76-79.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing, turning cooler, Lows 53-55.

TUESDAY: Drying out again with sunshine, seasonable, Highs 74-76.

WEDNESDAY: Sun early then increasing clouds, pleasant, Highs 77-80.

THURSDAY: Few morning showers then sun/cloud mix, Highs 75-78.

FRIDAY: Warming back up with more sunshine, dry, Highs 81-83.

SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mix, quite a bit warmer, Highs near 85.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and dry, warm, Highs 83-85.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman