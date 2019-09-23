Fall brings rain showers

A few rain showers by mid morning

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers after 8 am, not as hot, Highs 76-79.
TONIGHT: Gradual clearing, turning cooler, Lows 53-55.
TUESDAY: Drying out again with sunshine, seasonable, Highs 74-76.
WEDNESDAY: Sun early then increasing clouds, pleasant, Highs 77-80.
THURSDAY: Few morning showers then sun/cloud mix, Highs 75-78.
FRIDAY: Warming back up with more sunshine, dry, Highs 81-83.
SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mix, quite a bit warmer, Highs near 85.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and dry, warm, Highs 83-85.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

