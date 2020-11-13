Fall flannel weather returns for the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: Happy Friday! The weekend is just around the corner. If you need plans for this finally Friday, maybe throw on your favorite flannel and go outside and split some logs. It’s going to be a little chilly but finally feeling more like Fall for the Ohio Valley. There will be a some clouds in the skies today as a very weak cold front sweeps through. We will not see anything in terms of precipitation from the front. Our temperatures will be on par with average today, with highs topping off around 52-54. The winds will not be a factor today, but they will be blowing from the west around 5-10 mph. It will be cold overnight tonight with lows around the freezing mark. Maybe curl up by a far in the living room and watch a good movie or read a book.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a good start to the weekend is shaping up for now. High temperatures will be around 50-52, and it will be a crisp Fall day for the region. As we head into the late evening hours, clouds will start to thicken as another weather maker move closer.

SUNDAY: We will see an increase in cloud coverage in the early morning hours as a cold front will sweep through. It will be rather windy as well. We could see gusts upwards of 30 mph into the afternoon. The front will drop some rain showers in the morning, with an isolated shower in the afternoon possible. High temperatures will top off around 57-59.

MONDAY: The new work week show cases some cloud coverage for the Ohio Valley. As of now we are looking to be slightly cooler temperature wise, with highs around 45-47.

TUESDAY: Cooler air will be positioned over the region. We will see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds in the skies and the cooler, crisp air will continue as well. Highs will again top off in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: One week away from Turkey day! Partly cloudy skies and a good Fall-like day is expected. High temperatures will be around 50-52.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey