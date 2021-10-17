Fall flannel weather returns for the start of the week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: We started off the day rather sun-filled but clouds quickly built in as we headed into the afternoon hours. There is certainly a Fall-like quality back in the air across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures barely got to 60 degrees today with a brisk wind, making it feel slightly cooler outside. It was a great day to curl up on the couch, watch football and eat some chili (yes chili is a soup). As we head into the overnight hours, clouds will continue to clear out and allow temps to fall down to the lower 40s to wake-up tomorrow. We are getting into jacket weather and we will likely need that at times this week. Winds will start to die down, but still be noticeable and blow from the west around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice for the start of the work-week as high pressure builds into the Ohio Valley. It will be great weather to go around the neighborhood or local park and finally start to see all the leaves changing, just keep a jacket around. Temperatures will only max out in the lower 60s. Average high for this year is in the lower 60s. Winds will blow from the northwest around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and seasonable for your Tuesday. Thermometers will hover in the upper 60s. Enjoy the bright blue skies and abundant sunshine!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny as we approach mid-week. Temps will flirt with 70 degrees for our afternoon high. Winds will shift and blow from the southwest, bringing in that much warmer air mass. Weather conditions will start to change in the evening hours, as our next weather maker approaches.

THURSDAY: An increase in cloud cover is likely come Thursday with widespread rain likely to return. A low pressure system and extended cold front will likely swing through, dropping temps and producing some rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to end the week with some scattered showers possible in the AM hours. High temperatures will hover in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies will likely reign supreme come Saturday. We will not see much of the sun, but you will certainly be able to wear those fall flannels and boots to the pumpkin patch if you so choose. High temps will be in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool for your Sunday. We will once again see temps in the upper 50s with dry weather as of now.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey