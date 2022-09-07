Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun for the day, but at least clearing skies. Things starting out foggy for the morning, with that fog lifting into mostly cloudy skies for the late morning. We will see skies clear on out as we move through the afternoon. So expect to see plenty of sunshine by dinner time. High temperatures around normal in the upper 70’s.

Friday: Beautiful end to the week for your Friday. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures sitting right around 80 degrees.

Saturday: Starting sunny for your Saturday, but we will see skies cloud over throughout the day. We could see a couple showers for the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Sunday: Scattered showers are likely for your Sunday. Otherwise high temperatures in the mid 70’s with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday: Scattered Thundershowers are likely for your Monday. Mostly Cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy for your Tuesday, but we could see a couple spotty to isolated showers hanging around. High temperatures down into the low 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy skies with our high temperatures remaining in the lower 70’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick