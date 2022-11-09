Beautiful weather began our week. We saw plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 60s on Monday then right at average yesterday in the mid 50’s. We can expect to see much of the middle of the week.

Wednesday: Very beautiful day for our Wednesday. Sunshine continues and we see our temperatures warming back up above average. Sunny skies for your day today with temperatures in the mid 60’s around 65-66 degrees. Some spots could sit as warm as 68-69, with other spots sitting as cool as 63-64.

Thursday: Sunshine continues for your Thursday and still warming up. Expect to see mostly sunny skies. Clear skies for much of the day, but we will see some high clouds rolling in throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 68’s, with a couple spots sitting as warm as 70 degrees.

Friday: Above average temperatures hang around but we lose the sunshine as things turn wet and gloomy. Rain is expected for much of our day, so unfortunately expect a wash out for our Feel Good Friday. We will see up to 1-2″ inches of rain, so we could see localized flooding in spots. Our high temperatures will be sitting in the low 60’s.

Saturday: Rain moves out for the weekend, but some clouds hang around. Partly Cloudy for your Saturday. Clouds for the morning with some sunshine for the afternoon. Our high temperatures will drop down to the mid and low 40’s thanks to a cold front moving through late Friday into Saturday morning.

Sunday: Skies remain partly cloud. so expect to see a mix of clouds and sun for your Sunday. Temperatures even cooler sitting right around 40 degrees. Most areas will be sitting in the upper 30’s, but we could see a couple spots in the lower 40’s.

Monday: Sunshine kicks off a new week, but we keep temperatures well below average. Mostly sunny skies expect for your Monday. Mainly high clouds, with a couple of scattered to spotty mid level clouds. Our high temperatures will once again sit right around 40 degrees, with most area’s sitting in the low 40’s.

Tuesday: More clouds return for your Tuesday. Partly Cloudy skies for your day, with our high temperatures in the mid to low 40’s. Most of our day will sit precipitation free, but we could see a couple scattered showers for the late afternoon and evening hours. Rain will be prominat but a couple snow flakes mixed in can’t be ruled out.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick