Fall-like weather makes a stop in the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast

This 7-Day features weather conditions that will satisfy both people who are ready for fall as well as those who want just one more day of summer weather.

MONDAY: The start of the workweek will start off with clouds building into the area as well as some patchy fog developing in the lower lying areas. Today’s weather will certainly get you in the mood for fall because we will actually be a few degrees below average with both the high and low temperatures. Clouds will clear out as we head into the afternoon and mostly sunny skies are expected. No muggy feeling when you step outside today as well. Certainly could be a lot worse in terms of weather for a Monday, so I’ll take it! Expected highs around 72-74.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and the seasonable weather will continue as well as the dry weather. It looks like we will have a period where we get to transition into fall weather instead of it coming in without warning. We are eight days away till Autumn, and it will feel like it as we get closer. Highs around 74-76.

WEDNESDAY: If you want one last day for summer like weather, well here it is. We will be a few degrees above average in terms of the high temperature. It could be the last time we get close to 80 degrees this year. Partly cloudy skies are expected and no mugginess should be felt as well. Enjoy the last forecast day of “summer” weather. Highs around 78-80.

THURSDAY: We have been dry up until this point but it looks like the threat for rain will return in the forecast on Thursday. Rain showers and a stray thunderstorm is possible, mainly in the afternoon. Seasonable temperatures return after a day of summer weather. Highs will be around 73-75.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected and the forecast into the weekend looks dry. It may be a little chilly to some because temperatures are expected to be below average. Highs around 68-70.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and fall like weather as we approach the Autumnal Equinox. Highs around 67-69. Good weather to have a fire outdoors and curl up in a blanket.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and near seasonable temperatures. Highs around 70-72.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey