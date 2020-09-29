Fall makes an appearance today with rather overcast skies

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Today will be one of those days that if I had a Couch-Cast graphic, I would only show that and the 7-Day. Today will be one of those days where you wont feel like doing much and the weather will have an impact on the mood. Gray and overcast skies are expected throughout the day. There could be a stray shower in the morning and sporadic showers are possible for the entirety of the day. Another round of rain is likely this evening. Winds will not be an issue today, but it will be chilly with highs expected to be around 59-61. Hello Fall.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected and the temperatures will remain below average. A deep upper level trough (elongated area of lower pressure) will be positioned in the Midwest and will keep our region in a cooler air-mass for the majority of the next few days. The threat for rain will clear out as the cold front continues to trek eastward. Expected highs will be cooler, around 63-65.

THURSDAY (October): October will kickoff with mostly sunny skies and a nice looking day. It will once again be cool outside with expected highs near 65-67. We get closer to average to kickoff the new month.

FRIDAY: The second day of October brings with it a threat for rain, mainly in the afternoon. We will be under partly sunny skies for a good portion of the day, making it feel gray. It will remain cool in the Ohio Valley as the upper level trough stays in place. Highs around 58-60.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the Fall-like weather is expected for the first weekend of October. There will be a crispness in the air with highs around 60-62.

SUNDAY: Filtered sunlight through mostly cloudy skies. The weekend will remain dry until Sunday evening when showers return to the forecast. It will be cooler with highs near 61-63.

MONDAY: The next work week begins with the chance of showers off and on for the region as a new weather maker makes its way into the Ohio Valley. Highs will be around 65-67.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey