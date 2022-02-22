7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was not the worst of ways to start the day, but the rain activity did turn it a little sideways later this morning. We dealt with widespread pockets of steady rain and breezy winds early on this morning with wind gusts over 35 mph so far. Rain activity came to a high just after lunchtime with again, pockets of heavy steady rain at times. There were some pockets of reduced visibility and ponding on roadways. Most of the area remains under an Areal Flood Watch until 7 AM EST tomorrow. Daytime high temps for the day was in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. As we head into the overnight hours, we will reach out maximum temp just after midnight in the mid to upper 50s with colder air funneling in afterwards. We will wake up to temps in the lower 40s to upper 30s. Winds will likely be breezy still before the start to taper off. A few stray showers are possible after.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds with chances for a stray shower, mainly in the early morning hours. High temperatures max out in the mid 50s just after midnight with colder air expected as we head throughout the day. A cold front will shift our winds and make it blow from the northwest throughout the afternoon. Winds blow sustained around 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Another dynamic weather event is possible for our region. Temperatures will be cold enough at the surface that all precip types are possible for our area. Precip activity will likely get going closer to lunchtime with a possible switchover to sleet and freezing rain later in the day. This is still very early in the development stage, and I will continue to track and monitor trends in model guidance and provide the latest info on air and online. High temps will be in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: More clouds and another chance for wintry mix throughout the morning hours. There is a potential for ice formation through the AM commute, something that I will continue to track. High temperatures will be around 40 degrees. A quiet, yet colder pattern lingers around into the weekend.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun to begin the weekend. High temperatures will stay closer to the mid 30s. At least we are expected to see a return of some sunshine for now. Hopefully that trend can stick around for a bit longer.

SUNDAY: More clouds in the area with temperatures remaining in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds could make it feel slightly colder.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy is the trend for right now. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s with breezy winds likely across the area.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with colder air still around. We will max out thermometers in the upper 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey