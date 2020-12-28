Falling temperatures through the beginning of the work-week

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: Clouds look to return and not allow us to see the sun again. I know, its winter… Temperatures will be mild for the end of December, our high will top off in the lower 40s this morning and our temperatures will actually fall as we head throughout the day. Not much excitement is expected from the weather department, unless you count melting snow excitement. There is a chance for some spotty showers in the area. Temperatures drop below freezing overnight as a cold front passes by, mixing in the chance of some snow flurries. Winds will be a factor today, blowing from the west around 10-15 mph and gusting up to 25.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies will allow us to see the sunshine back overhead. That cold front that swept through Monday will return our temperatures close to seasonable levels, in the mid to low 30s. We look to remain precip free.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds linger on into the midpoint of the new work week. Temperatures will warm up as we are expected to have winds from the south, bringing in a warmer air mass into the region. Our high will top off in the mid 40s. As we head into the overnight hours, we will start to see some rain showers in the area and that looks to stick around for the rest of the year.

New Year’s Eve: Almost the end of what has truly been a year we will never forget. Weather wise, a low pressure system will mix with a warmer air mass and drop some rain showers in the Ohio Valley starting late Wednesday and throughout much of NYE. It looks rather soggy and we could see upwards of an inch plus of rainfall from this system. Temperatures will again be in the mid 40s and breezy conditions are also expected.

New Year’s Day: Happy New Year! Remnant rain showers linger on into the new year and we will actually see temperatures in the 50s before colder air filters in by the weekend.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies are expected as we start the first weekend of 2021. Temperatures will hover in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the area. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey