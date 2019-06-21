Fantastic Looking Weekend

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine, few PM clouds, comfortable, Highs 73-76. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a bit cooler, Lows 53-55. SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies, stray shower, pleasant, Highs 75-78. SUNDAY: Few more clouds with afternoon/evening showers, Highs 80-83. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with some rain/storms likely, warm, Highs 82-84. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered morning showers, Highs 80-82. WEDNESDAY: Drying out with sun and cloud mixture, Highs 82-84. THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies, dry and warm, Highs 82-85.