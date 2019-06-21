Fantastic Looking Weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and much cooler, Lows 51-55.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 74-78.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and a little warmer, Highs 80-84.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
TUESDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and warm, Highs 80-82.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some late-day thunder, Highs 81-85.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with lighter winds, Highs 83-87.
FRIDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 82-86.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker