Fantastic Looking Weekend

Weather
(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and much cooler, Lows 51-55.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 74-78.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and a little warmer, Highs 80-84.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

TUESDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and warm, Highs 80-82.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some late-day thunder, Highs 81-85.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with lighter winds, Highs 83-87.

FRIDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 82-86.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

