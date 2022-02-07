Few chances for flurries but no major snow for this week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It is about time we go through a quieter stretch of weather instead of the action that we had to deal with last week. Sunshine returned across the Ohio Valley as a sliver of high pressure worked its way back overhead. Some sporadic high, thin, and wispy cirrus clouds moved in but more the most part, it was a sunglasses day. It probably felt like a heat wave too with temperatures soaring into the 40s, compared to where we have been. As we turn towards the end of the day, we will start to see the clouds return to the forecast area and overnight lows dipping down into the upper teens and low 20s. Any snowpack that melted could refreeze tonight, so be alert on the roads and watch for black ice. Winds will blow from the west around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: The cloud coverage will likely stick around that returned late last night. However, a few rays of sun are possible to peak into the area. A stray snowflake or two is possible in the ridges and hilltops across the Ohio Valley. Most of the accumulating snow should be contained to the I 80 corridor. High temperatures will be back in the mid to low 30s with a chill in the air. Winds will likely pickup in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies yet again with temperatures on the rise. We will see a warming trend from the early morning hours into the afternoon with daytime highs reaching the mid 40s. Winds will also be present.

THURSDAY: Our next weather disturbance will likely move into the Ohio Valley later in the work-week. We will likely see a few rounds of patchy snow flurries with very little to no accumulation. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. We continue to see weather from this system into the weekend.

FRIDAY: Overcast and grey with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon and evening hours. We will likely see a switch over to a wintry mix through Saturday morning. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: A changeover to a wintry mix is expected as we head into the weekend. We will see a combination of snow and rain moving in. Still, plenty of details that need fine-tuned this far out. High temperatures will be around 40 degrees.

SUNDAY: Calmer weather compared to Saturday. Mainly cloudy with a few rays of sun possible. High temperatures will return to the chilly side, maxing out in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: Valentine’s Day – Mainly cloudy for the new week. Yes, again. High temperatures will be around the freezing mark.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey