Few clouds around and mainly dry as we head into Tuesday

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A grey and dreary start to the day has turned itself around for some areas of the Ohio Valley. While others were still dealing with hit/miss showers across the region. That will be most of the case, even as we head into the overnight hours. Scattered showers will be around, as well as some cloud cover. We will likely stick with cloudy skies for most of the new work-week with an active weather pattern for the area. Overnight low temps will be in the upper 50s. Some areas of fog are possible tomorrow morning, thanks to the rain showers today. Winds will not play much of a factor, blowing from the southeast around 2-6 mph. Average low for the beginning of September is the upper 40s for perspective.

TUESDAY: A dry day is on tap for your Tuesday. Mainly dry weather for the Ohio Valley, but a stray shower is not out of the question. Most/any rain should be confined to the ridges and hilltops to our immediate east. It will be rather warm and muggy. Dew point temperatures remain in the uncomfortable category and it feels a bit more like June compared to October. Where is the Fall flannel weather at? Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head farther along into the work-week. Cloudy skies may be the predominant feature come the afternoon. A few stay showers are possible. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 70s once again. Muggy levels will be high as well.

THURSDAY: Gloomy weather conditions are likely, even into the back half of the week. Rain showers are possible thanks to an incoming low pressure system. Widespread rain is likely, especially during the afternoon/evening hours. Temperatures remain seasonably warm, maxing out in the mid 70s. It will also be muggy.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and possibly plagued with rain showers. So far, this forecast has been full of tricks… where’s the treat? If you like warmer weather, then maybe this is your treat. Temperatures will max out in the mid 70s with dew point temperatures remaining sticky. This will be our best chance of seeing widespread rainfall, as a cold front pushes through.

SATURDAY: As we transition into the weekend. we could start to see a few more rays of sun. Clouds will start to clear out as drier weather moves in. Temperatures will hover in the mid to low 70s with a chance for a few showers to fire up.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds returns to the region by the time we head into Sunday. Temperatures remain in the mid to low 70s with sunshine possibly being the dominant feature. We will start to dry out as well.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and dry for now. Temperatures warm back up to the mid 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey