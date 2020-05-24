Few clouds, warm and humid on Sunday night

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with morning rain then few PM thunderstorms, Highs 70-73.TONIGHT: Generally cloudy but drying out some, mild, Lows 56-58.SATURDAY: Several clouds remain, but warmer with stray sprinkles, Highs 75-78.SUNDAY: Very warm with an afternoon thunderstorm, Highs 80-84.MEMORIAL DAY: Summer-like with few clouds and very warm, Highs 83-86.TUESDAY: Partly sunny with stray PM thunderstorms, very warm, Highs 83-86.WEDNESDAY: Warmer still with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 84-87.THURSDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon thunder, Highs 83-85.

--Meteorologist Emily Goodman