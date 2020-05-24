Few clouds, warm and humid on Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, patchy AM fog, Lows around 65.
MONDAY: Mainly sunshine, stray afternoon thunderstorms possible, Highs 86-89.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, should remain dry, Highs 87-89.
WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds, Highs around 85.
THURSDAY: Showers and PM thunderstorms, Highs 82-84.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, maybe a storm or two, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, Highs 75-77.
SUNDAY: Nice, some sunshine, Highs 72-74.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler