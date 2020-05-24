https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Few clouds, warm and humid on Sunday night

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, patchy AM fog, Lows around 65.
MONDAY: Mainly sunshine, stray afternoon thunderstorms possible, Highs 86-89.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, should remain dry, Highs 87-89.
WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds, Highs around 85.
THURSDAY: Showers and PM thunderstorms, Highs 82-84.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, maybe a storm or two, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, Highs 75-77.
SUNDAY: Nice, some sunshine, Highs 72-74.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter