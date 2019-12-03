Few more snow flurries around today

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Overcast still with snow flurries, remaining cold, Highs 35-38.
TONIGHT: A cloudy sky, snow shower after midnight, Lows 30-32.
WEDNESDAY: Periodic snow showers, continued clouds, windy, Highs 40-43.
THURSDAY: Some sunshine peeks and calmer winds, Highs 41-44.
FRIDAY: Seasonable with returning clouds, Highs 42-45.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies, dry yet cool Highs 41-43.
SUNDAY: Milder air, mostly cloudy, shower late in day, Highs 50-53.
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, warmer, Highs 54-56.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

