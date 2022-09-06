7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Rain activity was prevalent for most of the day today, although there were brief pockets of sunshine early this afternoon. As we approached dinnertime, there were a few isolated showers across the area. That will be the trend into the evening and overnight period. Temperatures were also cooler due to the prominent cloud cover, as daytime highs were back in the mid-70s. Dew point temperatures were in the sticky category and will stay that way for the next week. As we head into the overnight hours, rain showers will start to taper off with a possible return of sunshine late tomorrow. Tonight, a few showers are possible but nothing widespread. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60s. Wind will blow from the north around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun, although a few pockets of light rain are possible in the morning hours. I do not expect widespread precip, just scattered pockets of light rain. Daytime highs will range in the upper 70s, which is on par for average. Dew points may start to decrease thanks to a northerly wind. Filtered sunshine is possible for the late afternoon and evening hours.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a dry day expected for the region! Maximum temperatures will be in the upper 70s. High pressure will scoot into the area and keep us dry through the end of the week.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few breaks for sunshine as we head into the end of the week. Football Friday is trending dry for right now, we will have to see how the trend goes as we approach the end of the week. Maximum temperatures will hover around 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases an increase in cloud cover. Our next weather system will approach with scattered rain showers possible for the late evening hours. Most if not all of the daytime hours will be mainly dry. Widespread rain will move through on Sunday. High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with temperatures ranging in the mid to upper 70s. In terms of weather, a cold front will advance and make its approach to the area. This will bring additional moisture and rain activity to the Ohio Valley. Showers will likely start in the late morning and continue off/on through the evening. Thunderstorms could also fire up for the afternoon.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with a return of rain showers and a possible cool down. Daytime highs will sit in the mid to low 70s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with a continued chance of rain showers. Daytime highs will trend cool, maxing out in the mid-70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey