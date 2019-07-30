Few rounds of rain ahead today

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, cooling off slightly, Lows 64-66.

WEDNESDAY: Few lingering showers and storms, not as hot, Highs 80-82.

THURSDAY: Drier again with partly sunny skies, seasonal, Highs 81-84.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies, pleasant and dry, Highs 83-86.

SATURDAY: Sunshine lingers and turning a bit warmer, Highs 84-86.

SUNDAY: Sun and cloud mix and still dry, Highs 83-86.

MONDAY: Remaining sunny, nice and dry, Highs 81-83.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman