Few rounds of rain ahead today

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, cooling off slightly, Lows 64-66.
WEDNESDAY: Few lingering showers and storms, not as hot, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Drier again with partly sunny skies, seasonal, Highs 81-84.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies, pleasant and dry, Highs 83-86.
SATURDAY: Sunshine lingers and turning a bit warmer, Highs 84-86.
SUNDAY: Sun and cloud mix and still dry, Highs 83-86.
MONDAY: Remaining sunny, nice and dry, Highs 81-83.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman