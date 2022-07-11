7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A calm start to the work-week after another gorgeous weekend across the Ohio Valley. Not much weather action to speak of for the day other than cloudless skies and plentiful sunshine all across the board. It felt a little sticky with dew point temperatures back in the mid-60s which is in part to the southwesterly winds at the surface. Daytime highs were back in the mid-80s today, seasonable Summer standard for mid-July. The rest of this evening trends dry and quiet with some patchy clouds moving in. Tonight, patchy clouds will develop as a weak surface cold front pushes through. We could see some scattered showers in the early/mid-morning hours with an isolated rumble of thunder. Temps will be down in the upper 60s. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance for rain showers in the morning, with a few isolated pop ups for the afternoon. A weak cold front will advance through and provide a few rumbles of thunder as well. This will fully clear out the stubborn mugginess and give us some seasonably cooler conditions later in the week. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph with gusts of 25 possible.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure starts to build in across the Ohio Valley, clearing out any threats for rain and cloudiness. We will put the high back in the lower 80s with dew points trending to be more so comfortable than anything else. A stray shower is possible, but most of the area will trend dry.

THURSDAY: Plentiful blue skies and sunshine across the board. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s. It will not feel sticky or uncomfortable.

FRIDAY: More sun to end the week with temperatures back in the seasonable summer standard! Meaning we will max out in the mid to low 80s. A great day to be out by the pool or to grill up some burgers and hot dogs for dinner!

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds with a slight increase in temperatures. We will trend back in the mid-80s for daytime highs with a return of mugginess.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies blanket the valley with a return of scattered showers and possible storms. Still too early to time out the round of rain, but our next cold front is expected to push through then. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-80s. A chance for scattered showers will be in play for the start of the new week.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey