Few showers and some stronger storms Sunday evening

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, drying up after 9 PM, cooler, Lows 62-64.
MONDAY: Patchy AM fog, maybe a few showers lingering, otherwise becoming mostly sunny, Highs 80-82.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, Highs around 85.
WEDNESDAY: A lot of sunshine and hot, Highs around 90.
THURSDAY: Staying warm with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 90-92.
FRIDAY: Dry start with PM storms possible, Highs 88-90.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for late-day storms, Highs 87-89.
SUNDAY: Warm, some sunshine, Highs 86-88.
