Few showers to end July

A thunderstorm also possible

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Sun/cloud mix with a lingering shower or storm, not as warm, Highs 80-82.
TONIGHT: Rain/storms ending then patchy fog, Lows 62-64.
THURSDAY: Drying out again with partly sunny skies, seasonal, Highs 81-84.
FRIDAY: Sunshine to start, stray shower in the afternoon, Highs 83-86.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny again and a very warm day, Highs 84-86.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, nice and dry, Highs 83-86.
MONDAY: Remaining sunny with scattered clouds and dry, Highs 82-84.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, pleasant still, Highs 83-85.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

