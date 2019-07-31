Few showers to end July

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Sun/cloud mix with a lingering shower or storm, not as warm, Highs 80-82.

TONIGHT: Rain/storms ending then patchy fog, Lows 62-64.

THURSDAY: Drying out again with partly sunny skies, seasonal, Highs 81-84.

FRIDAY: Sunshine to start, stray shower in the afternoon, Highs 83-86.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny again and a very warm day, Highs 84-86.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, nice and dry, Highs 83-86.

MONDAY: Remaining sunny with scattered clouds and dry, Highs 82-84.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, pleasant still, Highs 83-85.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman