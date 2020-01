7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely midday through night, Highs 45-48.TONIGHT: Rain becomes lighter and more sporadic, Lows 34-37.SATURDAY: Light rain early, snow developing for evening, Highs 39-42.SUNDAY: Snow showers with light accumulation, cooler, Highs 37-40.MONDAY: Drying but remaining overcast, Highs 37-40.TUESDAY: Warmer than normal and mostly cloudy, Highs 40-42.WEDNESDAY: Still generally cloudy but slightly warmer, Highs 40-42.THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy and mostly dry, Highs 40-43.