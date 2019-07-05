Fewer downpours on Sunday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Scattered showers then patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows near 70.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms returning, Highs 84-88.
SUNDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 83-87.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 82-86.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with lighter winds, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and some thunder, Highs 83-87.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms developing, Highs 80-84.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker