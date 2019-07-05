Fewer downpours on Sunday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Scattered showers then patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows near 70.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms returning, Highs 84-88.

SUNDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 83-87.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 82-86.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with lighter winds, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and some thunder, Highs 83-87.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms developing, Highs 80-84.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker