Fewer & lighter showers for Wednesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Morning showers, then mainly cloudy and cooler, Highs 60-63.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, drier and cool, Lows 48-50.

THURSDAY: Cloudy still with more rain showers, Highs 64-67.

FRIDAY: Many clouds with showers or thunderstorms, Highs 70-73.

SATURDAY: Some sunshine and warm, a PM/evening shower, Highs 75-78.

SUNDAY: Very warm, stray afternoon thunderstorm, Highs 80-82.

MEMORIAL DAY: Summer-like with few clouds and very warm, Highs 82-85.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with stray thunderstorms, very warm, Highs 82-85.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman