Fewer & lighter showers for Wednesday

TODAY: Morning showers, then mainly cloudy and cooler, Highs 60-63.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, drier and cool, Lows 48-50.
THURSDAY: Cloudy still with more rain showers, Highs 64-67.
FRIDAY: Many clouds with showers or thunderstorms, Highs 70-73.
SATURDAY: Some sunshine and warm, a PM/evening shower, Highs 75-78.
SUNDAY: Very warm, stray afternoon thunderstorm, Highs 80-82.
MEMORIAL DAY: Summer-like with few clouds and very warm, Highs 82-85.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with stray thunderstorms, very warm, Highs 82-85.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

