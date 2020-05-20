Fewer & lighter showers for Wednesday

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Morning showers, then mainly cloudy and cooler, Highs 60-63.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, drier and cool, Lows 48-50.
THURSDAY: Cloudy still with more rain showers, Highs 64-67.
FRIDAY: Many clouds with showers or thunderstorms, Highs 70-73.
SATURDAY: Some sunshine and warm, a PM/evening shower, Highs 75-78.
SUNDAY: Very warm, stray afternoon thunderstorm, Highs 80-82.
MEMORIAL DAY: Summer-like with few clouds and very warm, Highs 82-85.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with stray thunderstorms, very warm, Highs 82-85.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman