Finally a warmer day!

Wednesday: Much warmer today with a high of 42 degrees.   Feels like temps will stay in the upper 30s due to the winds.  Winds will be breezy through the day out of the SW at 7-10mph and gusts up to 25mph.  We should see some sun mixed in with the clouds this morning and then mostly cloudy conditions later on.  We also could see a flurry or two this evening but not accumulating snow is expected.

Thursday: Another “warmer” day with some scattered rain or snow showers possible  through the day.  Not expecting to see much, but you could see a raindrop or a snowflake.  Mostly cloudy.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with a high of 32.

Saturday:  Much colder with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 23 degrees.

Sunday:  Some sunshine could start the day but then clouds will build back in.  High of 33.

MLK Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some flurries or light snow showers.  High of 34.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 35.

