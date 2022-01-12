Finally a warmer day!

(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Much warmer today with a high of 42 degrees. Feels like temps will stay in the upper 30s due to the winds. Winds will be breezy through the day out of the SW at 7-10mph and gusts up to 25mph. We should see some sun mixed in with the clouds this morning and then mostly cloudy conditions later on. We also could see a flurry or two this evening but not accumulating snow is expected.

Thursday: Another “warmer” day with some scattered rain or snow showers possible through the day. Not expecting to see much, but you could see a raindrop or a snowflake. Mostly cloudy.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 32.

Saturday: Much colder with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 23 degrees.

Sunday: Some sunshine could start the day but then clouds will build back in. High of 33.

MLK Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some flurries or light snow showers. High of 34.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 35.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler