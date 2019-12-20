Finally above freezing later today

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cold AM with sun, patchy PM clouds, Highs 37-40.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, not as cold, Lows 27-29.

SATURDAY: AM clouds, full PM sunshine, milder, Highs 44-47.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies and a decent feel, Highs 46-49.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine and well-above average, Highs 49-52.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Nice and mild with partly sunny skies, Highs 50-53.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Few extra clouds, but still dry and mild, Highs 49-52.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy, stray shower possible, Highs near 45.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman