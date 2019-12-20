Finally above freezing later today

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Cold AM with sun, patchy PM clouds, Highs 37-40.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, not as cold, Lows 27-29.
SATURDAY: AM clouds, full PM sunshine, milder, Highs 44-47.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies and a decent feel, Highs 46-49.
MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine and well-above average, Highs 49-52.
CHRISTMAS EVE: Nice and mild with partly sunny skies, Highs 50-53.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Few extra clouds, but still dry and mild, Highs 49-52.
THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy, stray shower possible, Highs near 45.
–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman