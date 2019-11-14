Finally rise above freezing today

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Morning clouds and flurries north, afternoon sun, Highs 42-45.

TONIGHT: Clearing of clouds and still chilly, Lows 23-26.

FRIDAY: Dry and partly sunny skies, cool, Highs 42-44.

SATURDAY: Turning sunnier, but cooler than normal, Highs 39-42.

SUNDAY: Beautiful sunshine with slow warming, Highs 46-48.

MONDAY: Sun and cloud mix remains, a bit warmer, Highs 49-51.

TUESDAY: Warmer still, mostly cloudy with a shower, Highs 50-52.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable, Highs 48-50.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman