Finally rise above freezing today

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Morning clouds and flurries north, afternoon sun, Highs 42-45.
TONIGHT: Clearing of clouds and still chilly, Lows 23-26.
FRIDAY: Dry and partly sunny skies, cool, Highs 42-44.
SATURDAY: Turning sunnier, but cooler than normal, Highs 39-42.
SUNDAY: Beautiful sunshine with slow warming, Highs 46-48.
MONDAY: Sun and cloud mix remains, a bit warmer, Highs 49-51.
TUESDAY: Warmer still, mostly cloudy with a shower, Highs 50-52.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable, Highs 48-50.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman