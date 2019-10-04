Finally fall-like for Friday!

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy to partly sunny, much cooler & comfortable, Highs 65-67.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with dropping temperatures, Lows 43-46.

SATURDAY: Chilly start then sunny and slightly warmer, Highs 70-73.

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy, humid with showers through the day, Highs 72-75.

MONDAY: Several rain showers then cooling off again, Highs 65-67.

TUESDAY: Sunshine returns, dry and seasonable, Highs 65-68.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and lovely, Highs 68-71.

THURSDAY: Warming up slightly, still dry, Highs 71-73.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman