Finally fall-like for Friday!

TODAY: Cloudy to partly sunny, much cooler & comfortable, Highs 65-67.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear with dropping temperatures, Lows 43-46.
SATURDAY: Chilly start then sunny and slightly warmer, Highs 70-73.
SUNDAY: Turning cloudy, humid with showers through the day, Highs 72-75.
MONDAY: Several rain showers then cooling off again, Highs 65-67.
TUESDAY: Sunshine returns, dry and seasonable, Highs 65-68.
WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and lovely, Highs 68-71.
THURSDAY: Warming up slightly, still dry, Highs 71-73.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

