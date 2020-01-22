Finally warming up above freezing

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Frigid start with beautiful sunshine, slight warm-up, Highs 37-40.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and not as cold, Lows 23-25.
THURSDAY: More clouds but milder still, dry, Highs 45-48.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, Highs 45-48.
SATURDAY: Rain early, changing to snow for afternoon, Highs 37-40.
SUNDAY: Cooler with scattered snow showers, Highs 37-40.
MONDAY: Drying out with clouds remaining, Highs 39-41.
TUESDAY: Warmer than normal and mostly cloudy, Highs 41-44.
–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman