Finally warming up above freezing

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Frigid start with beautiful sunshine, slight warm-up, Highs 37-40.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and not as cold, Lows 23-25.
THURSDAY: More clouds but milder still, dry, Highs 45-48.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, Highs 45-48.
SATURDAY: Rain early, changing to snow for afternoon, Highs 37-40.
SUNDAY: Cooler with scattered snow showers, Highs 37-40.
MONDAY: Drying out with clouds remaining, Highs 39-41.
TUESDAY: Warmer than normal and mostly cloudy, Highs 41-44.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Click Here To Enter!

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter