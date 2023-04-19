Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has outlined parts of central & southeastern Ohio in a Red Flag Warning for an enhanced risk for wildfires.

Due to warm temperatures in the 80’s with low humidity and breezy conditions, any outside burning could easily spread and cause wild fires.

Red Flag Warning for Eastern Ohio

Southern and Southeastern Ohio are under the Red Flag Warning from Noon until 8pm. With the West Virginia Panhandle under special weather statements as well.

Fire Weather Impacts

These mix of conditions could allow for any buring to easily spread. Outdoor burn barrels, and controlled burns are NOT recommended at this time and should be avoided. Any open flames should be handled with extreme care.