First snowflakes of the season should come this weekend

November 26 2021 12:00 am

Friday:  Clear skies to start and then clouds moving in this evening.  High of 58 with breezy conditions and gusts up to 28mph.

Saturday:  Starting off with some rain and snow showers under mostly cloudy skies.  High of 42.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with some rain and snow showers, main after lunch.  High of 43.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some mix in the morning.  High of 42.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 46.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 61.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with some showers possible, high of 54.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

