First snowflakes of the season should come this weekend

(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Clear skies to start and then clouds moving in this evening. High of 58 with breezy conditions and gusts up to 28mph.

Saturday: Starting off with some rain and snow showers under mostly cloudy skies. High of 42.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some rain and snow showers, main after lunch. High of 43.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some mix in the morning. High of 42.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 46.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 61.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some showers possible, high of 54.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler