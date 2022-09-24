It was a beautiful day today across the Ohio Valley for our first Weekend of Fall! We saw plenty of sunshine for the morning hours, skies clouding over during the afternoon. As well as low humidity and the continuation of below average temperatures. Expect some cloud cover for our evening tonight keeping our temperatures mild and right around average in the mid to low 50’s. Things will change though as we head into our day tomorrow and finish out the first weekend of Fall.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy for your day tomorrow. Expect to see your high temperatures sitting right around 70 degrees. Some areas in the low 70’s and others in the upper 60’s. We will also likely see the chance for showers and storms tomorrow. Showers are likely for the late morning hours. Moderate rain from 8am to 10. A couple rumbles of thunder are possible but mainly for south of I-70. The mostly Cloudy for the early afternoon. The storms firing up along a cold front for the afternoon, with the chance for storms 2-5pm. A couple of the storms could be on the low end of severe. Our threats will be for heavy downpours and some strong gusty damaging winds.

Monday: Partly Cloudy for your Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will be sitting cooler in the mid 60’s thanks to another cold front moving on through. Humidity will drop as well and things will be pretty comfortable to start a new week. However we could see a couple of spotty showers. Most areas will remain dry though.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy for your day on Tuesday, with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 50’s sitting in the upper 50’s for your day. Most of the day will remain dry, but some showers will be back into the forecast for the late afternoon, evening, and overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday.

Wednesday: Tuesdays showers continue into the middle of thw week. We’ll start out the day with some showers but will see things clear on out through out the day. High temperatures will continue to sit in the upper 50’s.

Thursday: Beautiful day for your Thursday! Mostly Sunny skies with our high temperatures back into the 60’s. We will sit right around 60 degrees. Some areas will sit in the low 60;s and some areas will remain in the upper 50’s.

Friday: Still pleasant for your Feel Good Friday but not as beautiful. We will start the day out sunny, but as we progress throughout the day we will see skies cloud over. SO by the time Saturday begins skies will be almost overcast. Expect to see high temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Saturday: Gloomy start to the weekend. Showers are back into the forecast for your Saturday. Chance for spotty to scattered showers. Otherwise mostly cloud skies with high temperatures in the mid 60’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick