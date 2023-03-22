Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – On the evening of March 28 2023, get out your telescopes and binoculars for a chance at this rare sighting.

Cred: Museum Victoria/Stellarium

The Alignment

Just after sunset on the evening of March 28th, begin your observation and watch Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars Align for the first time since 2016.

Along the horizon will be two planets Jupiter, and Mercury, which will be located in the constellation Pisces.

Venus will be among the most visible of the planets, shining brightly in the constellation Aries.

Uranus, the most difficult to see without a telescope or binoculars, will also be in the constellation Aries.

Mars the unmistakable red planet, will be observed highest in the sky near the first quarter moon, along the constellation Gemini.

Clear or Cloudy Skies?