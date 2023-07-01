WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has outlined portions of Hancock County in a Flash Flood Warning.

NWS Flash Flood Warning Outline

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Hancock County in West Virginia until 9:15 pm.

A nearly stationary thunderstorm sits over the northern tip of West Virginia tonight, likely flooding low-lying areas.

If you notice or are impacted by a flood zone, please report it to us here at the WTRF 7 Newsroom, or contact local authorities.

Always remember, turn around and don’t drown.