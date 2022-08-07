Flash Flood Warning issued by the NWS

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, for Ohio and Marshall County until 6pm.

1-2 inches of rain has fallen in spots with previous storms that rolled on through. Most of the rain has stopped for now, a couple storm cells and clusters of showers linger close behind.

Even with rain out of the area for now; water build ups on road ways, ponding in your yards, and over flowing streams and creeks are possible.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick